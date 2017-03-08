Man Catches Thick Wife In Hotel With Sideguy & Tries Choking Him Out [Video]

Never understood the fighting over a woman that chose to be with another man. It makes no sense. If his wife wouldn’t have entertained or given this dude the time of day, they wouldn’t be there. Maybe, brother-man should deal with his thick wife cheating and not the man taking the opportunity to blast her hefty cakes into oblivion…just sayin’. Watch to the end and you will see a hurt husband who just loved his wife… Poor fella!