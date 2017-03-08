Comin’ Down: Gabourey Sidibe Comes Clean About Weight-Loss Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery

Gabourey Sidibe Admits To Having Lap Band Surgery After Diabetes Diagnosis

As far as we could see, Gabourey Sidibe has always been brimming with confidence, but in her new book, This Is Just My Face: Try Not To Stare, the actress admits that this isn’t the case.

She details her battle with bulimia as a teenager, her diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, and her decision to get laparoscopic bariatric surgery to help assist her weight loss.

She isn’t too keen on telling exactly how much weight she’s lost, “That’s personal to me,” she tells PEOPLE via DailyMail.

She feels surgery was the right choice. ‘I was in a war with my body,’ the actress said. ‘If I’d started treating it better sooner, I wouldn’t have spent some many years hating myself. But I love my body now. There’s nothing ugly about me.’

There goes that confidence.

And now when she gets fittings for Empire, the wardrobe specialist has to keep changing the fit. ‘I keep shrinking,’ she said. The beauty added that she is even ready to date. ‘I am ready to receive a gentleman caller,’ she said.

What’s crazy about it is, it wasn’t just kids at school who would pick on her…

When the star would run to her mother after school to hug her she would say, ‘Ugh! You’re like a football player, you’re gonna knock me over.’ Her dad then suggested she lose weight so everyone could see how ‘pretty’ she was.

YIKES.

Aye, Gabby had to do what Gabby had to do. Clap for her. Health is wealth.

More confidence on the flip.

Y’all be civilized in the comment section…

Image via WENN

Yes I threw that ass in a circle! 2016 was actually pretty lit with many favorite memories but I think my favorite was this moment. The moment I became a director for @thetaleoffour with the help of the amazing and wonderful cast and super dope crew who I fell in love with whole heartedly. I also learned in 2016, to have faith over fear and to punch my insecurities right in the fucking face!!! Thank you to everyone who helped pull me through. Let's kick 2017's ass! A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:21pm PST

I really do like a gross ass bathroom selfie…..I gotta get my life. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Memba when I was in these streets slayin for @lanebryant? Well……. #ThisBody’s STILL out here in these streets slayin! #TBT #Ad A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Imagine you finally get tickets to Hamilton and I'm sitting in front of you with this wig on to block your view. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Mad melanin over here fam. #Empire A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:35pm PST