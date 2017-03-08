Comin’ Down: Gabourey Sidibe Comes Clean About Weight-Loss Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery

As far as we could see, Gabourey Sidibe has always been brimming with confidence, but in her new book, This Is Just My Face: Try Not To Stare, the actress admits that this isn’t the case.

She details her battle with bulimia as a teenager, her diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, and her decision to get laparoscopic bariatric surgery to help assist her weight loss.

She isn’t too keen on telling exactly how much weight she’s lost, “That’s personal to me,” she tells PEOPLE via DailyMail.

She feels surgery was the right choice. ‘I was in a war with my body,’ the actress said.

‘If I’d started treating it better sooner, I wouldn’t have spent some many years hating myself. But I love my body now. There’s nothing ugly about me.’

And now when she gets fittings for Empire, the wardrobe specialist has to keep changing the fit. ‘I keep shrinking,’ she said.

The beauty added that she is even ready to date. ‘I am ready to receive a gentleman caller,’ she said.

What’s crazy about it is, it wasn’t just kids at school who would pick on her…

When the star would run to her mother after school to hug her she would say, ‘Ugh! You’re like a football player, you’re gonna knock me over.’

Her dad then suggested she lose weight so everyone could see how ‘pretty’ she was.

Aye, Gabby had to do what Gabby had to do. Clap for her. Health is wealth.

