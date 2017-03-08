LOL: Trevor Noah Shows Exactly How Silly Ben Carson Sounds With Parody Movie Trailer

Trevor Noah Schools Ben Carson With “12 Years” Movie Parody

We know, it’s been said over and over again already. Ben Carson sounds like a fool for referring to African American slaves as immigrants and then going on to defend his statement by calling slaves “Involuntary immigrants“. But, Trevor Noah’s take on the matter could not be ignored. Especially when he produces a major LOL and then tops it off with a “12 Years” parody movie trailer. During his monologue, he even asked Siri if a slave was an immigrant. Her response? “Oh hellll no!”

Noah schools Carson on The Daily Show for almost five minutes, the parody comes in during the last-minute. Thoughts?