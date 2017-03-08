Momma Said Knock You Out: Kids Playing #HellChallenge With Parents Are Dangerously Close To An Azz Whoopin’

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

The #HellChallenge Is Leading Children Down A Potential Path To Ruin

Most of social media’s “challenges” have been cheeky lil’ things to do for laughs or “awwww’s”, this new one, not so much.

The #hellchallenge has been created partly in a response to the above IG video, but also in an effort to find out the answer to one of life’s most confounding questions: “Is hell really a curse word?”

Well, in some household it is and the parents in those household do NOT play that s#!t.

See how hilariously close these kid got to losing their lives on the flip.

Image via Twitter

    Continue Slideshow

    Guess some parents ain’t trippin’ lol

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Catch Fade, For the Children, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus