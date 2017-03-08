Momma Said Knock You Out: Kids Playing #HellChallenge With Parents Are Dangerously Close To An Azz Whoopin’

Y'all I tried the "#HellChallenge" and I will be getting my ass beat a 6pm by my father🙃😭 pic.twitter.com/OFtypsfzIY — Nae💓 (@poppinass_nae) March 8, 2017

The #HellChallenge Is Leading Children Down A Potential Path To Ruin

Most of social media’s “challenges” have been cheeky lil’ things to do for laughs or “awwww’s”, this new one, not so much.

MY FACE for that first SLAP SCREAMINGNFJFJ 😂 • 🔑TAG 3 FRIENDS AND ILL SPAM YOU🔑 follow ( @traptastical ) for more ✨ • Facebook📘: in bio A post shared by J A M E E R (@traptastical) on Nov 12, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

The #hellchallenge has been created partly in a response to the above IG video, but also in an effort to find out the answer to one of life’s most confounding questions: “Is hell really a curse word?”

Well, in some household it is and the parents in those household do NOT play that s#!t.

See how hilariously close these kid got to losing their lives on the flip.

