Momma Said Knock You Out: Kids Playing #HellChallenge With Parents Are Dangerously Close To An Azz Whoopin’
- By Bossip Staff
The #HellChallenge Is Leading Children Down A Potential Path To Ruin
Most of social media’s “challenges” have been cheeky lil’ things to do for laughs or “awwww’s”, this new one, not so much.
The #hellchallenge has been created partly in a response to the above IG video, but also in an effort to find out the answer to one of life’s most confounding questions: “Is hell really a curse word?”
Well, in some household it is and the parents in those household do NOT play that s#!t.
See how hilariously close these kid got to losing their lives on the flip.
Image via Twitter
Guess some parents ain’t trippin’ lol