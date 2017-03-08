Laverne Cox To Star In New ABC Series “The Trustee”

Laverne Cox is out here y’all. In addition to her role on “Orange Is The New Black,” her Emmy-award winning documentary for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word. Then there’s her activism work. Now, she’s adding another line to her resume with her acceptance of a role on ABC called “The Trustee.”

The series is an hour-long comedy about a community of characters in a police department, a buddy cop comedy, if you will. Cox’s character is a convicted felon who is allowed to serve about the last bit of her sentence assisting the police department.

Cox’s character teams up with a hard-nosed detective and find that they make a good team despite their differences.

The pilot is set to be written by Jay Scherick and David Ronn and produced by Brownstone Productions.

Vic Mensa Busted For Felony Gun Possession In Beverly Hills

Vic Mensa was caught riding with a gun, but with the wrong permit.

Vic Mensa may want to consider spending less time in Beverly Hills. The Chicago-rapper was recently arrested and booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.

TMZ reports that Mensa was pulled over for running through a stop sign and having tinted windows. When he informed the police officer that he had a gun, and permit in the car. Right move, wrong paperwork though. Come to find out, Mensa did not have his concealed carry permit for California in the car, but rather one for another state.

Mensa was arrested and taken to jail. He spent the night behind bars before posting $35,000 for bail.

This incident comes just months after Mensa claimed that he was being racially profiled by Beverly Hills police after shopping at Barney’s. In this incident, Mensa had just spent $4,000 at the store but was accused of stealing by another store owner. Police stopped him and his entourage to question them and found that they had receipts for everything.

