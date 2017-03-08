M’kay: Obsessed Grandpa Popped For Destroying Multiple Copies Of Kim Kardashian’s Selfie Book

Senior Citizen Destroys Copies Of Kim K’s Selfie Books At Book Store

A 74-year-old Connecticut man has A LOT of time on his hands and a lot of anger inside towards Kim Kardashian based on his behavior. Carl Puia was arrested this week for criminal mischief after allegedly destroying a half-dozen copies of Kim K’s selfie book “Selfish” at a Barnes And Noble. The man turned himself in after learning he was caught on camera and wanted by local police. The police department released a statement on Facebook stating that Piua poured a red liquid all over the books. He even left a typed note explaining his disdain for the reality star. After being booked, Carl Puia was released on a $2,500.00 non-surety bond.

It sounds like this guy has a deep issue with Kim, we wonder what set gramps off to go buck wild on her books like that. A what kind of liquid do you think he used? SMH