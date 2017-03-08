Bootleg “Bonnie & Clyde” Snitch On Selves Streaming Facebook Live (Murder Charges) [Video]

A couple has been charged with murder after snitching on facebook live about it murdering a man. The video shows 17-year-old Hakeem Leprince Griffin-White and 27-yr-old Ashley Ann Coleman telling about a killing to people tuned into their facebook live channel. The murder was in broad daylight and footage shows the couple in the vicinity before the shooting. SMMFH!

