LHHATL Jasmine Says She Wants To ‘Tell The Truth’—But What Does Kirk Think???

Jasmine Washington Speaks On Her “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Debut

After causing a stir on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” with her shocking debut, Jasmine Washington is speaking out.

If you watched last Monday’s #LHHATL premiere then you no doubt saw the moment that Kirk Frost was confronted by the woman who allegedly had his baby.

As previously reported BOSSIP uncovered court documents from Jasmine who claims that Kirk fathered her son Kannon Mekhi Washington and she’s asking for child support from the man she says made her his “kept woman.”

Now after being called a “homewrecker” by angry fans, Jasmine’s got a message; “I’m just telling you the truth I swear…#LHHATL,” wrote the starlet.

People still don’t believe her however and they’re blasting her for having a baby allegedly by a married man.

