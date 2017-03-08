‘Underground’ Exclusive: Anthony Hemingway & Aisha Hinds Talk Harriet Tubman’s Explosive Debut

Director Anthony Hemingway And Aisha Hinds Talk “Underground”

Actress Aisha Hinds and Director Anthony Hemingway recently chatted with BOSSIP about season 2 of “Underground.” Hinds will make waves this season as none other than no-nonsense Underground railroad conductor Harriett Tubman who makes an explosive debut in episode 1.

Both Aisha and Anthony explained what viewers of the pulse-pounding drama can expect, and Aisha gave us insight into Harriett and the “complete story” told about her from her childhood, to “how she lays down her edges.”

“The fullness of the story you will get,” says Hines. “They’re making revolutionary television, they’re essentially bringing a one-woman show to episodic television. Just the fact that they’re tackling Harriet Tubman as a subject matter is revolutionary and history-making. Harriett Tubman has not been dealt with in episodic television ever and certainly not the way “Underground” is doing it,” said Hinds. “They have given her a platform where she takes the entire episode to tell you the fullness of who she is. […] You get to experience the fullness of her character as a child. You get to know about her relationship with her parents, her siblings, her friends what she liked to eat, how she laid her edges—just so much. It was a part of the narrative.”

The second season of “Underground” will return TONIGHT Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on WGN.

Will YOU be watching???



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UndergroundWGN

Twitter: @UndergroundWGN

Instagram: @UndergroundWGN