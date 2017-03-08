Left On “Read”: President Obama Stopped Answering Donald’s Calls Immediately After Inauguration

President Obama Has Not Returned Donald Trump’s Phone Call

“Man, f**k that tangerine muthaf**ka.” -former President Barack Obama (or a facsimile thereof)…

Its all starting to make sense now. Ever since last Saturday when burnt sienna Stalin accused former POTUS Obama of wire-tapping Trump Tower, many wondered where such a malicious accusation stemmed from. Trump had previously said that he liked President Obama a great deal and that he looked forward to speaking to him in the future.

Welp, according to the Wall Street Journal, there wasn’t very much speaking in the mens’ future, because Barry stopped taking Donald’s phone calls.

Trump: *calls Obama*

Obama: *looks at caller ID*

Trump: *drafts libelous tweets and waits impatiently*

Obama: *smiles, lets it ring, sips Cognac, goes back to parasailing*

The rift also is distancing Mr. Trump from a former two-term president who had offered to give private advice and counsel as the onetime businessman settles into his first job in public office. Mr. Trump clasped Mr. Obama’s shoulder and shook hands before the two parted ways and the former president boarded a helicopter outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. They haven’t spoken since, although Mr. Trump tried to call Mr. Obama to thank him for the traditional letter that one president leaves for his successor in the Oval Office. Mr. Obama was traveling at the time and the two never connected, people familiar with the matter said.

