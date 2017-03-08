Sunkist Stalin Tried To Honor Women On #InternationalWomensDay & All Hell Broke Loose

The Internet Vs. Sunkist Stalin (AGAIN)

Our super creepy (and grabby) Cheeto-in-Chief thought it was a great idea to honor the very women he proudly dissed for YEARS on #InternationalWomensDay. But it wasn’t. In fact, it was yet another horrible idea that, at this point, should be shocking to absolutely no one.

Hit the flip for a front row seat to Cheeto’s disastrous International Women’s Day moment.