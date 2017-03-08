The Bitter End: “TI And Tiny: The Family Hustle” To End After Upcoming Season

TI and Tiny: Family Hustle Coming To And End After 6 Seasons On VH1

Real life is finally catching up with reality TV for The Harris’. Reps for the TI & Tiny’s reality show confirmed with Billboard that TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle is over and done with, almost. They promise one last season as we reported before, giving the two opportunity to air out any divorce drama they choose to show us.

But after that airs, the show is finished. Divorced papers were filed by Tiny back in December, 2016 but since then have been dropped.”VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series and our partnership with Tip and Tameka,” Nina L. Diaz, EVP, head of unscripted, VH1 and MTV told People.

Meanwhile, TI has been rumored to be enjoying the single life while Tameka “Tiny” Harris has been focusing on music, revealing a reunion with her former singing group Xscape.