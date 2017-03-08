Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James & Mack Wilds Attend D.C. ‘Shots Fired’ Screening

Will you be watching???

Washington D.C. “Shots Fired” Screening Photos

A number of celebs were in Washington, D.C. this week for a star-studded screening of a dynamic new show.

On Tuesday, FOX continued its promotional tour for the new series “Shots Fired” with a screening attended by over 500 locals who flocked to the Newseum.

While there, attendees were joined by the show’s stars Sanaa Lathan…



Stephan James….



and Mack Wilds.



Richard Dreyfuss along with creator/executive producer Reggie Bythewood were also on hand.

Special guests included White House Correspondent for AURN (and Q&A moderator for the evening) April Ryan and our political analyst bae Angela Rye…

and retired NFL athlete Clinton Portis.

FOX 5 DC reporter Tisha Lewis welcomed the audience followed by remarks from Tony Dixon, president of the DC chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). After the screening, April Ryan brought the cast to the stage for a lively discussion on the origins of “Shots Fired,” what audiences will take away from it and the process of filming.

#ShotsFired is a 10-part event mystery that examines the dangerous aftermath of two racially charged shootings by law enforcement in a small southern town. With amazing music, and an all-star cast led by Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Mack Wilds and Helen Hunt, “Shots Fired” will entertain and challenge perspectives.

The series premieres March 22 at 8/7c on FOX, prior to the spring return of “Empire” at 9/8c.

Follow the show on social media at @ShotsFiredFOX.

Will YOU be watching “Shots Fired”???

More photos from the screening on the flip.

Photos by Mike James