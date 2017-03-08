Suicide By Decapitation: BK Man Takes His Own Life By Laying Head On Subway Tracks

Suicidal Man Wanted To Be Decapitated By Train In Brooklyn

This story is pretty sad and crazy. Apparently, a man in NYC committed suicide by subway decapitation this morning, laying his head on the tracks and waiting for the train to send him to his death.

Police found the headless body of Rubin Antonio Rodriguez at the Smith and Ninth street subway station in Carroll Gardens around 2:40 am Wednesday, according to NY Post reports.

He was only 20-years-old.

The train operator driving the subway that killed Rodriguez told police he attempted to stop once he saw the young man’s body, but was unable to prevent the collision in time. Rodriguez left a suicide note on his mobile phone, which he left behind on the subway platform before jumping onto the tracks.

SplashNews