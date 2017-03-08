Weezy FM Baby: Lil Wayne To Debut “Young Money Radio” At SXSW

Lil Wayne To Launch “Young Money Radio”

Podcasting is bringing in millions of dollars a year and now Weezy F Baby wants IN. We don’t blame hime.

Lil Wayne is set to hit the air pretty soon with “Young Money Radio” according to All Hip Hop, the mogul is adding disc jockey to his resume, at least for the day. Weezy is set to tackle the internet radio market during his headlining showcase at the Austin, Texas music festival. On March 16, Lil Wayne & Friends are scheduled to perform at Mass Appeal’s popular “Live At The BBQ” concert and the entire show is going to be streamed for the launched of Young Money Radio on Dj Skee’s Dash Radio.

The rapper is reported to being doing exclusive interviews for the launch of the station. Others on the bill include Dave East, Aboogie With The Hoodie and Dj Mustard. Hip Hop fans should be happy about this. Will you be listening??