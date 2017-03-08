Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Pregnant Woman Demanded Heroin And Meth Injection As She Went Into Labor

Pregnant Woman Took Heroin Injection Just Prior To Going Into Labor

What in the entire f**k is going on here?!

A NYDailyNews report states that an expecting New Hampshire woman demanded that a friend inject her with heroin and meth just as she was going into labor.

Bye, Felicia Farruggia. The 29-year-old was arrested yesterday 6 months giving birth and the state has seized custody of her infant son. Her friend, Rhianna Frenette was also arrested for administering the drugs. Both face felony reckless conduct and Rhianna got hit with an additional misdemeanor charge.

According to the cops, Rhianna first injected Felicia with a dirty needle.

Firefighters and medical personnel arrived to take Felicia to the hospital, but she gave birth on the stretcher before she even got in the ambulance.

Lock up both of these hoes for a long time please.

Image via Shutterstock