Rob Kardashian Reconciles With Blac Chyna But Not Everyone Is Happy For Them

Blac Chyna’s Neighbors Unhappy Rob Has Moved Back In

Here they go again! Word on the curb is that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reconciled their relationship yet again — despite rumors that the last split was for good.

Rob moved back into Blac Chyna’s San Fernando Valley home late last week according to TMZ reports.

Unfortunately, not everyone is happy for them. Law enforcement sources say neighbors flagged down police officers in the area Tuesday to complain about unwelcome activity at Chyna and Rob’s crib, most notably reports that “thugs” and “riffraff” have been hopping the neighborhood wall to visit the couple, rather than go through the security gates. Apparently, neighbors are also annoyed that Rob parks on Chyna’s lawn because she has so many cars there is no space in the driveway. AND if that’s not bad enough, they were also hit with a litany of noise complaints, with other homeowners claiming the couple’s home is loud at all hours day and night.

Police weren’t very helpful, telling the nagging neighbors to take up their issues with the local HOA.

Shocking that these so-called affluent neighbors aren’t very welcoming or friendly to having Kardashians in the hood eh.

But hooray for Dream’s parents working things out riiiiiight?

Instagram