Exclusive: Judge Throws Out Lil Kim’s Foreclosure – But She’s Still On The Hook

“All About The Benjamins” Rapper Not Paying Her $10K A Month Mortgage

Lil Kim is still fighting to save her tony New Jersey mansion despite a judge throwing out the case earlier this year.

The “Not Tonight” rapper, who shares the home with her nearly three-year-old daughter Royal Reign, may have thought she was free and clear of her house debt after a judge threw the case out for lack of prosecution back in January.

But the bank fired back, asking that the case is reinstated, and its lawyer said the delay was down to waiting on paperwork that would tell them exactly how much the rapper, who was born Kimberly Jones, actually owes so they could ask for a final judgment.

HSBC Bank sued Kim in 2010, alleging she made a deal with them in 2002 for a $1.5 million mortgage for her Alpine, NJ home, and promised to make the $9,935 a month payments. But the bank said Lil Kim but stopped paying altogether in 2009, and wants her out and the home sold at a Sheriff’s sale.

The rapper didn’t respond to the suit, and in December 2015, a judge put her in default. Since then, she has tried to handle her debt through mediation, but to no avail.

A judge will decide whether the case will go forward – or not – at a hearing later this month.

Kim enjoyed a comeback last year when P. Diddy invited her to perform on his Bad Boy 20th Anniversary tour, which should have made her some money to pay down the debt.

Kim’s home foreclosure isn’t the only money problem she’s dealing with: in 2015, the IRS slapped her with a tax lien for $126,805.