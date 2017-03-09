Bye Jasmine! You Won’t Believe Why Kirk Frost’s Paternity Case Has Come To A Halt…

BOSSIP exclusive!

Jasmine Washington Said Kirk Frost Seduced And Abandoned Her And Baby

The woman who said she gave birth to married reality star Kirk Frost’s son has seen her paternity case against him come to a standstill.

Jasmine Washington sued Frost in January to prove he was the father of baby Kannon Mekhi Washington and to get him to support his son. Washington said she and Frost enjoyed a secret relationship where he encouraged her not to work, and she became his kept woman. He gave her a living allowance and even gave her a car to drive as an incentive to stay with him, according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP.

Washington said Frost fathered her son but abandoned both of them when she ended their relationship. Now, Jasmine said it’s time he steps up and pay child support as well as her legal fees.

But BOSSIP has learned that the case has stalled. Why? Because Washington apparently hasn’t been able to find Frost and serve him with her complaint.

The legal situation has become so dire for Washington that she asked a judge to hold a hearing about Frost’s lack of service next month.

Washington’s lawyer did not respond to BOSSIP’s request for comment.

Frost also didn’t respond to our request for comment.

Washington, who made her debut on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” earlier this week, told co-stars, Yung Joc and Karlie Redd, that Frost was her son’s father, but Frost denied even knowing her to his long-suffering wife, Rasheeda.

Doesn’t it seem strange that Jasmine can’t “find” Kirk?

What do YOU think about this latest Jasmine Washington/Kirk Frost updaye??