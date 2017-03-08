Bye, Drake! Jennifer Lopez Is Newly Bae’d Up With Baseball Legend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Couples Up With Alex Rodriguez

Looks like it’s J. Lo and A. Rod these days! J. Rod? A. Lo? Anyway…

Jennifer Lopez is done playing kiddie games with Drizzy and has moved on to an actual relationship with a man in her own age bracket.

According to Love B. Scott, the two have been getting extra cozy in the past few weeks…and that little faux fling with the Canadian rapper is a thing of the past.

Which is just as well, since Drake has apparently been occupying his time elsewhere anyway…

Anywho, a source close to Jenny confirms that she has been dating Alex on the low for the last few months. And wasn’t even Winnie Harlow that pushed J.Lo to come to her senses and let go of the Hip-Hop Whoremonger.

Apparently, as soon as she heard that Drake was in Europe linking up with big booty video models just weeks after spending Christmas at her house, she was over it, remembered who she was, and started entertaining the 41-year-old baseball superstar and Fox Sports announcer.

J. Lo’s new man is A-Rod. They’ve been quietly dating for a couple months. Her thing w/ Drake ended after TMZ reported he hooked up with French booty model /porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam back in January. This was after Drake spent Christmas with J. Lo and her family! She promptly kicked him to the curb. [She and A-Rod] haven’t gone public yet, but I can confirm this is absolutely true. He was with her in Vegas during this latest leg of her Planet Hollywood Vegas show. They were all coupled up behind the scenes, not public, but absolutely not hiding their relationship around close friends and family. It is definitely for real.

Nice. This seems like much more of a match. We always thought that BOTH J. Lo and Drizzy were just blowing off some sexual steam and soaking up attention from each other, rather than taking the situation seriously…

Instagram/Splash