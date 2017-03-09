Beyonce Joins Kelly Rowland, Mama Tina And Crew For Stepdad Richard Lawson’s 70th Birthday Dinner

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, And Mama Tina Celebrate Richard Lawson’s 70th

Mama Tina’s hubby Richard Lawson turned 70 on Tuesday night…and she made sure to make it special for him with a surprise birthday dinner featuring his close friends and family.

While Richard’s own daughter, actress Bianca Lawson, was unable to turn up for the party, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Witherspoon, Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney Peete, were all in attendance for Richard’s big day.

Tina posted pics and vid on her Instagram from the surprise gathering. The group of 14 dined in a private room at The District by Hannah in LA, one of Tina’s favorite food spots.

Beyoncé and the twins were sitting pretty at dinner, and Bey dressed up her baby bump in a black mini dress, black boots and a black leather jacket.

Actors Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, and of course, cousin Angie Beyince were also spotted on the scene. And it looks like Richard had a great time bringing in his 7th decade.

Happy belated Birthday!

