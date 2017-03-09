The Snap Back: Blac Chyna Flaunts 40 Pound Slimdown Post-Baby Dream

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Blac Chyna Instagram

Blac Chyna Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss

Blac Chyna is still showing out with every pound she shaves off of her post-baby physique.

Now, she’s finally able to comfortably slide back into those skintight spandex onesies that got her former fiance Rob caught up in the first place.

🎀

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Chyna revealed that she’s already down a whopping 43 pounds since pushing out her adorable baby girl Dream Kardashian.

Hit the flip for more of Chyna’s snap back magic…

Instagram/SnapChat

👀

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

😆 Working on something for my Chyna Dolls

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Bangers, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus