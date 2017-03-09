The Snap Back: Blac Chyna Flaunts 40 Pound Slimdown Post-Baby Dream
- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss
Blac Chyna is still showing out with every pound she shaves off of her post-baby physique.
Now, she’s finally able to comfortably slide back into those skintight spandex onesies that got her former fiance Rob caught up in the first place.
Chyna revealed that she’s already down a whopping 43 pounds since pushing out her adorable baby girl Dream Kardashian.
Hit the flip for more of Chyna’s snap back magic…
