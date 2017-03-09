Tasteless: Craft Beer Mocks Black Lives Matter Movement To Sell Bottles

Racist Craft Beer Label Surfaces Online

Ralph Marion goes affectionately by the name of “beeredblackman” on instagram, showboating his love for the craft beer industry, as many beer aficionados do. It was Marion who discovered and raised a brow when he came across a stout appropriating the #BlackLivesMatter movement on popular beer rating site, Untappd. #BlackStoutsMatter is labeled across the front, complete with a hashtag, as if its promoting a movement. Seriously? Why would anyone want to use a social movement triggered by government violence against black lives to market a beer, especially in times like these?!

Marion told Mic, “When I saw it, I was wondering if it was a real beer. Then I started to really wonder what other would think about this, so that is when I posted it on my Instagram page.” Marion’s post of the beer struck a miniature debate in the comments and some (you can guess their race) thought it was an innocent joke and enjoyed the play on words, while others had some common sense.

Meanwhile, comments like this on Untappd is why #BlackStoutsMatter was a tasteless idea in the first place:

The beer is described as “A jet black stout fermented with local maple syrup and aged on cognac soaked oak” and is brewed by Birch Church Brewing Company. SMH at everything.