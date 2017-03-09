Bars? Music Insiders Say Nicki Minaj Is Dropping A Song Tonight Entitled “Frauds”, Remy Ma Response Or Nah?
Nicki Minaj Is Said To Be Dropping New Music Tonight
Although it feels like a months, it’s only been 12 days since Remy Ma dragged Nicki Minaj’s pink carcass around the streets of NYC with “shETHER”.
Fans, haters and confused white people have been wondering what, if anything, Nicki will say in response to the vicious diss track.
Well, according to some credible music industry insiders, journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy and Justin Credible of L.A.’s Power106, we might not have wait too much longer.
Will THIS be the record that FINALLY responds to Remy Ma???
We think it’s safe to speak for the entire hip-hop nation in saying that we wanted a LOT more than “subliminals”. The Lil Wayne and Drake features mean it’s likely that this song was recorded back when the Young Money reunion pics hit Instagram, but at this point we’ll take whatever red meat we can get.
Keep your eyes glued to your timeline, looks like tonight might be interesting.
