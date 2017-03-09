Here’s What Happened During The Heart-Stopping Premiere Of ‘Underground’

Were you watching???

“Underground” Season 2 Premiere

On Wednesday, fans tuned into the season 2 premiere of “Underground” where they met new characters and saw one’s departure in a shocking twist.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

During the pulse-pounding drama, fans were introduced to fearless Underground railroad conductor Harriett Tubman who stood off with slave catchers while wielding an ax and a shotgun.

Viewers also got an update on Noah who’s set to be hanged for the murder of a U.S. Marshal while Rosalee and John Hawkes desperately work to save him.

As for Ms. Ernestine, the informal first lady of the Macon plantation is suffering from depression while working in the fields at a South Carolina plantation. She’s also being haunted by the ghost of Pearly Mae amid an abusive relationship and a huffing addiction.

The most shocking moment of all wasn’t when Noah was recaptured, it was in those final seconds when the “Underground” creators killed off John Hawkes who was shot in the head while walking with his wife Elizabeth.

#MarcBlucas was phenomenal as John Hawkes. It was a privelege to have him as a part of the Underground Family. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #UndergroundWGN — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) March 9, 2017

Seeing what happened to Noah and John has me like..#UndergroundWGN pic.twitter.com/QHfWeuOy4S — Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) March 9, 2017

This show’s only getting better and we can’t wait to keep watching.

Did you catch the Underground season 2 premiere???

