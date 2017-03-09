Black Ink Crew Ep. 9 & 10: Sky Attacks Tiffany & Dutchess Destroys Ceas’ Computer

On the double episodes of Black Ink Crew last night…stuff went kinda haywire with Sky and Tiffany. Off the bat, Tiffany is not scared of Skyy one bit and when things get crazy, the young girl stands her ground. Going for the jugular, Tiffany takes a dig at Sky that is asking for a fight. When the aggressor puts everything “on her kids,” Tiffany’s return response is “the kids you don’t even take care of” which ends all.

Meanwhile, Dutchess went ham sandwich with the allegations of Ceaser cheating and went home to go back years into his computer to exploit his cheating ways. Dutchess’ mother and friends are all having a pow-wow and present to see his dirty dogging texts, too.