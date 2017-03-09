Donald’s Incestry Seed Ivanka Trump’s Fashion Sales Skyrocket Despite “Boycott” Of Brand

Trump’s America: Ivanka Trump’s Fashion Brand Doing Better Than Ever

Ivanka Trump’s sales are at their highest despite calls to boycott the fashion brand weeks ago, according to her financial advisor and lawyer Abigail Klem. Klem explained to Refinery29.com “Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” . “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”

According to Fox New, Ivanka also had the number one selling fragrance on Amazon as of February 2016, the same month retailer Nordstrom dropped the brand. The spike in sales seems to be a direct response to reports of boycotts of the brand fueled by Ivanka’s political association.

So, in essence, Trump supporters are making their family wealthier to prove a point to his opposers? They’re…smart? We guess.