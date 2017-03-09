Congratulations! Lakeith Stanfield & Actress Xosha Roquemore Are Expecting
Darius is gonna be a daddy!
Lakeith Stanfield And Xosha Roquemore Expecting A Baby
One of the standout stars from FX’s hit series turned a pivotal character in Jordan Peele’s new horror flick, has a new role on the horizon; fatherhood.
“Atlanta” star Lakeith Stanfield, 32, is set to become a dad.
The actor’s girlfriend Xosha Roquemore,25, of “The Mindy Project” is announcing that they have a baby on the way.
Xosha formally broke the news on International Women’s Day with a post about being a “wombman.”
Before that, the couple was seen at The Sundance Film Festival’s “Clips and Conversation” screening for “Underground” where Lakeith walked the red carpet while cradling Xosha’s bump.
Both stars keep their private life fairly quiet.
Besides their red carpet photos, the only picture Xosha and Lakeith have together is alongside Brian Tyree Henry at the Atl “Atlanta” premiere.
Congrats!
What do YOU think about Lakeith Stanfield’s baby news???
