Congratulations! Lakeith Stanfield & Actress Xosha Roquemore Are Expecting

Lakeith Stanfield And Xosha Roquemore Expecting A Baby

One of the standout stars from FX’s hit series turned a pivotal character in Jordan Peele’s new horror flick, has a new role on the horizon; fatherhood.

“Atlanta” star Lakeith Stanfield, 32, is set to become a dad.

The actor’s girlfriend Xosha Roquemore,25, of “The Mindy Project” is announcing that they have a baby on the way.

Xosha formally broke the news on International Women’s Day with a post about being a “wombman.”

I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday ❤🌹👹🖤 A post shared by @xoshroq on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Before that, the couple was seen at The Sundance Film Festival’s “Clips and Conversation” screening for “Underground” where Lakeith walked the red carpet while cradling Xosha’s bump.

Both stars keep their private life fairly quiet.

Besides their red carpet photos, the only picture Xosha and Lakeith have together is alongside Brian Tyree Henry at the Atl “Atlanta” premiere.

That one time I met Paperboi and Darius in the A A post shared by @xoshroq on Oct 7, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

Congrats!

What do YOU think about Lakeith Stanfield’s baby news???

