A Mess: Paula’s Nanny 911 Call Surfaces, Son Freaked Out By Dad Robin Thicke

Paula Patton’s Nanny Calls 911 On Robin Thicke [Audio]

We hope they get it together.

BOSSIP reported last month that Paula Patton and Robin Thicke were having some co-parenting difficulties during a particular visitation at a Malibu park. During the alleged incident, cops were called and conflicting stories were told by both parties. Paula’s party alleges child abuse on Thicke’s end, which he denies.

Now, it seems that the audio from that 911 call has surfaced. The TMZ audio features the voice of Paula’s nanny, who is trying to enforce a court order set in place after she describes Julian, 6, as being distraught by dad, Robin Thicke. The nanny continues to describe the child’s fear of his father and suggests it “needs to end”. Yikes.

Regardless of who’s right, this sounds like a stressful situation for a 6-year-old.