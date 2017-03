CNNs new show “Believer” is getting backlash for showcasing Hindu cannibals and the hosts tasting “human brains.” The video above shows the host, Reza Aslan, being scared out of his wits by a rough-voiced member of the Indian Aghori sect and he is almost beheaded by the man!

The act is so grotesque, we have decided to second page it. Turn the page at your own discretion.