Celebrity Cribs: Peep The $1 Million Miami “Smart Home” That Flo Rida’s Sugary Sweet Pop Music Purchased [Pics]

Flo Rida’s $1 Million Miami Smart Home Is A Futuristic Way To Live

Flo Rida might be the butt of jokes when it comes to rapping, but he’s a icon at the bank.

The fluffy pop rapper has made millions of dollars off his numerous hit singles and major world tour. He’s had his money troubles in the past, but it appears that he’s got his life together now. So much so that he’s purchased a “smart home” in Miami that is fitted with touch screen tablets in every room to control all the properties’ functions.

This place is LOADED. Two pools, two jacuzzis and a full size basketball court.

When he says the party is at “My House”, he’s not playing. Flip it over to have a look.

Images via Zillow