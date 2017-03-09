Coupled Up: Draya Michele And Her Baller Bae Orlando Scandrick Party At The Nice Guy

Draya Michele Parties With Her Hubby-To-Be Orlando Scandrick

Draya Michele and her NFL boo thang Orlando Scandrick were photographed leaving a party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood Wednesday night. She must not have had too much Hennessy because Draya kept a reasonable distance from Orlando and didn’t try slobbing him down in front of the paps… This time. Draya looks great but Orlando kinda looks like he isn’t feeling all the attention.

She wasn’t the only banger at the event. Christina Milian was also at the party, rocking an olive green maxi length slip dress, complete with cutouts. We’d actually say this is more covered up than usual for her. She looks nice though riiiiight? Do you like this get up?

C-Milli and Draya were in good company. Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow and Jasmine Sanders all hit up the popular L.A. nightspot.

Check out photos from the night below.

SplashNews