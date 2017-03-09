For The Stans: Peep The Doll That Celebrates Beyoncé’s Double Gut Full Grammy Performance

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Pregnant Beyonce Barbie-style doll based on her appearance at last month's Grammy Awards. Marcus Baby SplashNews

Beyoncé Doll Created By Brazilian Fan Recreates Her Pregnant Grammy Look

Wow this is truly incredible. We’re interestest to see what Beysus stans think about a new doll created in Brazil that mimics her Grammy Awards performance get up. The doll was made by a man named Marcus Baby, who recreated Bey’s regal look in miniature:

“I did this job in five days and her clothes are made with gold chains, rings and wire,” Marcus said.

That Beyoncé Grammy performance was truly special. This was a great idea to create a memento that will help that moment live on forever. Unfortunately for the fans dying to get their hands on one — the doll is not for sale.

In case you forgot, here’s how the singer actually looked for her performance.

Have a look at the doll from all angles below and tell us how you think Marcus did and how much you would shell out if the doll WAS for sale.

 

SplashNews/Marcus Baby

 

Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus