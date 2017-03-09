For The Fellas: You Need To Become Familiar With ‘Cross The Pond Peng Ting Maya Jama
Meet British Banger Boss Bish Maya Jama
Although more international artists, actors and personalities have made their mark on American pop culture in recent years, we’re still not privy to everything and everyone across the pond in Great Britain.
That said, when we catch wind of people that deserve our undivided attention, it’s only right that we give them just that.
Maya Jama is one of the hottest hyphenates in the U.K. She’s a TV host, award show presenter, radio jock, DJ, brand ambassador and she’s fine AF. Like, finer than fresh fish and chips fine. Finer than the china used at Buckingham Palace fine. Yeah, bruv.
She is currently dating the country’s hottest Grime artist, Stormzy, who just released his critically-accalimed, chart-topping, debut album Gang Signs And Prayer.
She’s also not one to bite her tongue if you come at her sideways…
Posting this on my socials because this has happened too many times on social media , I never felt to state it before because really it should be common knowledge but clearly it's not. Starting a sentence with some back ended comment like "your pretty for a .." is disrespectful and offensive, so my aunties aren't pretty because their Somali? This applies for those "pretty for a black girl" and any other stupid line people try an pass off as a compliment. I don't even feel like a lot of people saying these things are trying to be mean or offensive their just unaware. Don't be that guy/girl, it's not cool
She also keeps it realer than most…
Gotta respect that right?
