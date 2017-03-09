For The Fellas: You Need To Become Familiar With ‘Cross The Pond Peng Ting Maya Jama

By Bossip Staff
Meet British Banger Boss Bish Maya Jama

Although more international artists, actors and personalities have made their mark on American pop culture in recent years, we’re still not privy to everything and everyone across the pond in Great Britain.

That said, when we catch wind of people that deserve our undivided attention, it’s only right that we give them just that.

Maya Jama is one of the hottest hyphenates in the U.K. She’s a TV host, award show presenter, radio jock, DJ, brand ambassador and she’s fine AF. Like, finer than fresh fish and chips fine. Finer than the china used at Buckingham Palace fine. Yeah, bruv.

She is currently dating the country’s hottest Grime artist, Stormzy, who just released his critically-accalimed, chart-topping, debut album Gang Signs And Prayer.

She’s also not one to bite her tongue if you come at her sideways…

She also keeps it realer than most…

❤️

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

Gotta respect that right?

Flip the page to see more of Maya in all her splendor.

Image via Instagram

Out out in Dubai tonight ✨

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

wheel up the fringe for chrimbo ✨

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

2

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

Legeeeeesha last night #brits2017

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

💤

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

    "Drake lyric" @chloechanelphotos

    A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

    ❤️✨📸@gibsterg

    A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

    😆 nap spot on the balcony ✨

    A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

    Pea head @mamasboutique

    A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

    🙌👑

    A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on

