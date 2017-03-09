Happy Birthday!
Lil Bow Wow Shad Moss Gets Rubbed Down For His Dirty 30
- By Bossip Staff
Bow Wow Celebrates 30th Birthday
All glowed up and eager to show us, rapper Shad Moss turns 30 today.
It’s hard to believe he’s been on the scene since a preteen, but he has the resume and probably the wounds to prove it. The former CSI:Cyber actor seems to have been working on a new reality project for his birthday. The new bio on his instagram account reads “Rapper/Actor/Host/Mogul Executive producer of “Growing up Hip Hop ATL” on WETV.”
He posted a clip just for us at Magic City, filming for his Executive produced version of “Growing Up Hip Hop ATL”.
Here’s another clip of Bow Weezy getting rubbed down by some faceless women on his birthday.
Enjoy it pleighboi!