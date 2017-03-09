WTF Uncle Chuck? Charles Barkley Says “A Lot Of Black People Are Full Of Isht”

Charles Barkley Doesn’t Care To Impress Black People

Charles Barkley is responsible for what we would consider to be some of the dumbest quotes ever published on BOSSIP. But that hasn’t stopped Chuck from continuing to say all types of craziness. What’s ironic is that while Chuck has said race is the biggest problem of his life, but in a recent interview with The Shadow League, when he was asked about blacks who question his blackness he said he doesn’t worry about criticism from his own people.

“I don’t worry about that. Listen, my track record speaks for itself. The one thing I’ve learned as a Black man is everytime I say something that is not 100 percent in agreement with the Black community there’s a faction that goes crazy. I don’t care about that. People say to me ‘Man, did you just give a million dollars to a Historically Black College?” “I say ‘Yeah.’ And they say ‘Well, why didn’t you tell anybody?’ and I say ‘I’m not trying to impress those co**s*ckers.’ I just gave Morehouse, Clark Atlanta and Alabama A&M in Huntsville. A million dollars to help black kids go to college. I just gave Auburn two million to recruit black kids. I’m good with my blackness. Listen, man, one thing I understand about being black and famous is a lot of black people are full of sh**. I’m good with that.”

Well we’re glad he gave a million to the HBCU’s but did he have to call us co**su**ers???

Do you think that Chuck was right in his critique of Black folks? And more importantly, do you think he’s unable to see the flaws in his own judgment?

