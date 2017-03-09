Houston Teen Who Murdered His Parents To Be Tried As An Adult

Jesus take the wheel…

Houston Teen Who Killed Parents To Be Tried As An Adult

The 16-year-old who murdered his parents back in 2016 is being tried as an adult. Back in July 2016 we reported that Houston teen Antonio Armstrong Jr. fatally shot his father Antonio Armstrong, a former Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers linebacker, and his mother Dawn Armstrong while they slept in the family’s home.

Now Antonio a.k.a. A.J. Armstrong has appeared before a judge who agreed with the prosecution’s suggestion that he be tried as an adult.

According to ABC 13, A.J. showed emotion in court for the first time this week when prosecutors displayed pictures of his parents while they were alive for the jury. They also showed photos of the murder scene and his mother Dawn’s lifeless body laying on a blood-stained bed.

As previously reported A.J. called the police himself after the shooting and alleged that an intruder murdered his parents. He left a fake note saying, “I HAVE BEEN WATCHING YOU FOR SOME TIME” and alleged that he hid in the closet when shots were fired.



He’s now facing capital murder charges.