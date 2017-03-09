Exclusive: Denied!! Judge Shuts Down Mendeecees’ Bid For A Lower Prison Sentence

Mendeecees In Legal Battle Over Federal Prison Bid

A federal judge has rejected “Love & Hip Hop New York” Mendeecees Harris plea for a lower sentence for his role as a drug trafficker.

Judge Frank Geraci sentenced Mendeecees to eight years behind bars in Dec. 2015 for his role in a drug trafficking ring that ferried cocaine and heroin from New York City to Upstate New York from 2005 to 2008.

Mendeecees argued that he was locked up under expired sentencing guidelines, and his then-lawyer and the judge should have realized the error. He asked for three years to be shaved off his time, saying that he could continue his work as a youth leader and encourage kids to stay off the streets and in the drug dealing lifestyle.

The reality star and father of five said his role in the drug ring was relatively minor; he said he was simply a courier and wasn’t involved in the actual selling of the narcotics and therefore the judge should consider a lower sentence.

But Judge Geraci’s March 9 ruling poked holes in Mendeecees’ argument, namely that his plea deal specifies that he can’t appeal the sentence once it went into effect. He said that even though the new sentencing policy went into effect before he was sent to prison, his plea agreement states that a sentence lowering doesn’t apply.

And lastly, the judge said that as much as Mendeecees has tried to minimize his role in the drug ring, his position was significant. The judge said one confidential informant told the government that he received three to five kilos of coke from Mendeecees every month, while another told them that Mendeecees gave them five kilos of heroin. The judge said Mendeecees himself admitted he trafficked at least 40 kilos of cocaine and heroin.

“Additionally, even if the Court was authorized to grant a modification, it would not be appropriate under the facts and circumstances of this case,” the judge wrote. “Defendant was involved in the distribution of a significant amount of cocaine and heroin into the Rochester community.”