Capt. Slave-A-Ho: ATL Man Arrested For Holding 8 Dancers Hostage For Sex Trafficking Sale

8 Dancers Held Hostage By Atlanta Man To Be Sold Into Sex Slavery

When they talk about “saving hoes” from the strip club, this is NOT what they are talking about.

According to WSBTV and NYDailyNews, a man in the Sandy Springs suburb of Atlanta was arrested for holding 8 dancers hostage inside his $1 million home. He planned to sell them off in a sex trafficking scheme.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who asked for help leaving a residence in the 100 block of Strauss Lane, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham said Wednesday. “I’m in a very bad situation, and I need to get help,” the caller said. When they got to the 6,806-square foot home, officers found eight women and helped them leave the home, Worsham said.

Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham says:

“What we believe is he was luring these women to this house with promises of either modeling careers or financial assistance. We’re not 100 percent sure on that. The investigation is continuing,”

People really ain’t s#!t. Let this be a warning for all the strippers in Atlanta, and everywhere for that matter, don’t do house calls unless you know exactly who you’re dealing with.

Image via WSBTV/Sandy Spring PD