#RIPBIG: 20 Iconic Images And Moments From The Notorious B.I.G.
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 23
❯
❮
Remembering Biggie Smalls
Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s murder. He’s widely regarded as rap’s GOAT and is one of the most beloved figures in recent memory. To commemorate his life, the internet joined in with images, quotes and videos to remember him by.
So let’s take a moment to let the world know we’ll always love Big Poppa.
Continue Slideshow
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://www.naijarepublic.com/ripbig-20-iconic-images-and-moments-from-the-notorious-b-i-g/ #RIPBIG: 20 Iconic Images And Moments From The Notorious B.I.G. - NaijaRepublic Site