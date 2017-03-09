#RIPBIG: 20 Iconic Images And Moments From The Notorious B.I.G.

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 23

Remembering Biggie Smalls

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s murder. He’s widely regarded as rap’s GOAT and is one of the most beloved figures in recent memory. To commemorate his life, the internet joined in with images, quotes and videos to remember him by.

So let’s take a moment to let the world know we’ll always love Big Poppa.

