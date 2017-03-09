Caught Slippin’: Nick Young’s L.A. Home Robbed For The 2nd Time, For A Half Million Racks!

Swaggy P’s L.A. Crib Hit In $500K Burglary

What would you do with an extra $500K? That’s probably what the person or people who robbed the NBA’s Nick Young’s Valley residence is asking themselves right now!

Los Angeles Lakers Baller Nick Young’s Los Angeles home has been hit by burglars this week according to sources for TMZ. The perpetrators made off with over $500K in belongings after swiping his entire safe. TMZ confirms that the robbers entered through an unlocked door. $30k in cash plus 3 gold chains, a custom ring and a locked safe containing other valuables were all compromised.

It sucks for Nick because this is the second time that his has gotten hit by thieves. Back in 2014, the same house was robbed for over $100K in valuables, including a pair of Yeezy sneakers. You would think he would learn his lesson about not locking doors…Get a security system Nick!