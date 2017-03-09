Chance The Rapper Claps Back At Haters With Precious Family Video

Family always. A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:34am PST

Chance The Rapper Makes Rare Video With His Family To Dispute Hateful Headlines

Chance the Rapper has been making headlines for his recent generous $1 million donation to Chicago public schools. The donation comes on the heels of him challenging the Governor of Illinois to step the eff up and make things happen and in the midst of all this the media recently put out a dirty report about Chance having child support issues with his daughter Kensli’s mom. If you can’t tell from the video of the happy family — the Governor and his pals in the media don’t want no problems with them.

So the governor got salty so he had some of his buddies at @Suntimes try to media shame someone who's holding him accountable. Got it. pic.twitter.com/BkHtJ5BICZ — Brandon (@theBreaux) March 9, 2017

Gotta love the clap back.

No matter what we are, we're always family 💪🏾👨‍👩‍👧 A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Contrary to his “Ultralight Beam” lyrics where he boasts, “My daughter look just like Sia, you can’t see her” he actually does post her quite a few pictures of his kid but her mom is a different story. Those appearances are pretty rare. We love the family style clapback though. Don’t you?

Hit the flip for some of Kensli’s most precious moments

Instagram