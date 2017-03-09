Chance The Rapper Claps Back At Haters With Precious Family Video
Chance the Rapper has been making headlines for his recent generous $1 million donation to Chicago public schools. The donation comes on the heels of him challenging the Governor of Illinois to step the eff up and make things happen and in the midst of all this the media recently put out a dirty report about Chance having child support issues with his daughter Kensli’s mom. If you can’t tell from the video of the happy family — the Governor and his pals in the media don’t want no problems with them.
Gotta love the clap back.
Contrary to his “Ultralight Beam” lyrics where he boasts, “My daughter look just like Sia, you can’t see her” he actually does post her quite a few pictures of his kid but her mom is a different story. Those appearances are pretty rare. We love the family style clapback though. Don’t you?
