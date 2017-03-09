2Filthy4U: Meet The Lusty Crusty Musty Beloveds Behind The Freaknasty ATL Sleepover

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 29

The LustyCrustyMusty Sisters Breaking The Internet

By now, you’ve probably heard about the freaknasty Atlanta secks classic being thrown by two lusty crusty musty sisters with aggressive eyebrows and 0 real friends. If you haven’t, it’s basically an all-you-can-smash secks fest($175) with food, drinks, games, karaoke and a dusty assortment of ashy creeps that’s open to the public. So yea, it’s an absolutely terrible idea currently shattering the whole entire internet.

Hit the flip to meet the lusty crusty musty sisters behind the now infamous #ATLOrgy.

Say hello to Don Cheadle-faced Black Twitter villain/habitual Pandora’s Box opener Courtney who rose to infamy after dissing BOTH Michelle Obama and Blue Ivy on Twitter.

And yes, she was dragged to Zamunda by her skrong nostrils.

This is Courtney’s freaky mcnasty swinger sister/poon philosopher Cidney who’s (allegedly) turning 27 and decided to celebrate in the nastiest, un-safest way possible.

Together, they’re everyone’s favorite new sisterly duo bonded by questionable eyebrows, musty secks adventures and terrible decisions who have Twitter in a tizzy for all the wrong reasons.

After mounting Twitter hype (and slander), Courtney & Cidney held a first-ever orgy press conference on periscope that inspired some of the funniest (and pettiest) comments ever.

    (@vernonjtucker)

    Well, you heard the lady!

