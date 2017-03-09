True Or False: Did Tamar’s Husband Vincent Hubbert Father This Child Outside Of Their Marriage?
- By Bossip Staff
Did Vince Cheat On Tamar And Father A Child?
Tamar Braxton admitted recently that she and Vince haven’t had the picture perfect marriage on their 8th wedding anniversary, but could he have cheated and fathered a daughter the day before their wedding night?
A woman who is going by the name of “Paris Herbert” is claiming that she and Vince had an affair and now have an 7 year old daughter together. She says she is taking matters into social media becasue VInce is refusing to pay up for the child.
Is this a hoax or reality? People are confused, but Tamar admits a few things about the situation. Hit the flip to find out.