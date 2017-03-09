Lira Galore Says The Feds Are Investigating Her Freaky Flick Leak



Bye haters!

Lira Galore Says The Feds Are Investigating Her Sextape Leak

After her freaky flick leaked to the world, Lira Galore made good on her promise to take action. As previously reported, people couldn’t stop talking about Lira after a tape of her servicing a man surfaced.

Now after threatening legal action, she’s apparently taken it and she’s got proof. Lira posted a copy of a lawsuit to her Instagram today with a caption about defending yourself.

“Whether or not you choose to be sexual (on or off camera) it is an entirely different thing to have those moments STOLEN, and EXPLOITED,” wrote Lira. “This is now an open federal case.”

Lira’s “Galore Girls” are now praising her for filing her suit. There’s no word on exactly who Lira’s suing or for how much, but if the tape was stolen she’s got a strong copyright infringement case.

What do YOU think about Lira filing a lawsuit over her freaky flick???

