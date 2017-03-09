So Thirsty & So Rude: Kenya Moore’s Ex’s Has A New #RHOA Crush

Boy bye!!!

Matt Jordan Says He Has A Crush On Porsha Williams

After blasting his ex for being an “evil” woman who “embarrassed, violated and flat out disrespected to him”, Matt Jordan’s not done with Kenya Moore.

The 20-something trainer who was featured on RHOA as Kenya’s boy toy previously made headlines after he broke windows at Kenya’s Moore Manor TWICE and was arrested four times last year,

Following that he brought up those old claims that Kenya has a married Nigerian man that gives her money and he MET him when Kenya was hospitalized.

Now after Kenya’s done her best to ignore him, Matt’s taking things up a notch and showing some love to her archnemesis Porsha Williams.

According to Matt, people “stay hating” on Porsha but he likes her because “she’s so HOOD.”

Boy, gone!

Fans are now dragging him for thirstily lusting after Porsha.

According to Matt however, he’s “undraggable.”

The thirst is very real.

What do YOU think about Matt “lusting” after Porsha???

