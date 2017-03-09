Trump’s America: Texas Lawyer Ordered To Pay “Swear Jar” After Racist Rant Emails Leak

Houston Lawyer Justifies Racist Email Rant With Donald Trump References

“Deport This POS” were the words typed by Houston attorney Gary Reibschlager and sent to collegues and opposing counsel according to a sanction filed against him. Reibschlager was referring to a defendant who was of South Asian decent in a series of emails and didn’t care who knew he was being a bigot.

He then referred to Donald Trump by name in messages saying “I’m sure all involved herein LOVE Trump,” and “Here’s your chance to DEPORT the POS Your Hero has been talking about. POS Paki.”In an email following his racist comments, Riebschlager apologized for his “unprofessional rant of yesterday.” “I had a terrible day, and I am quite frustrated with your client,” but it was too late.

According to Above the Law, State District Court Judge Kyle Carter ordered the Houston lawyer put $1,800 in the “swear jar” over his comments. In turn Reibschlager paid out $1,800 to the South Asian Bar Association.