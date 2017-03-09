Yeah, That Gay: Migos’ Quavo Tries To Clear Up His Perceived Homophobic Comments About iLoveMakonnen

Migos’ Quavo Tries To Clarify Homophobic Comment About iLoveMakonnen

Last month, Atlanta one-hit wonder iLoveMakonnen revealed the least surprising secret of all time, he is gay.

Shortly after his coming out, the trap-tastic trio were asked by Rolling Stone about Atlanta’s “diversity” in the context of Makonnen’s admission. Suffice to say, it wasn’t what Andy Cohen, Don Lemon or Jussie Smollett wanted to hear:

“Damn, Makonnen!” Quavo bellows after an awkward interlude. I mention support I saw online for Makonnen’s decision. “They supported him?” Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. “That’s because the world is fu**ed up,” says Offset. “This world is not right,” Takeoff says.

Well, that lead us to this clean-up-on-aisle-6 job in Billboard:

He also caught flack when, in a Rolling Stone profile, he seemed to suggest iLoveMakonnen’s coming out as gay somehow gave the lie to the Atlanta MC’s lyrics about selling coke and Molly. Talking to Quavo, it’s clear he’s not outright homophobic. “If you real from the heart, you real from the heart,” he says. “That ain’t got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It’s 2017, and we all living.” But he still doesn’t quite seem to get it. “When [Makonnen’s] music came out I thought it was hard, so if he would’ve come out the same way…” He pauses. “I got a record with Frank Ocean [“Slide,” a Calvin Harris track featuring Migos and Ocean]. That closes my case.”

A) Doing a song with someone who is gay isn’t exactly unequivocal proof that you aren’t a homophobe.

B) It’s Calvin Harris’ song, for all we know it was HIS idea to put Frank Ocean on it.

C) Quavo still doesn’t get it.

Them boys be jammin’ tho…

Image via YouTube