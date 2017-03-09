Liar, Liar? Lawyer’s Pants Burst Into Flames While He Defends His Client

Stunt or nah???

Miami Lawyer’s Pants Catch Fire In Court

A Miami defense lawyer who was defending an alleged arsonist no less, saw his pants burst into flames in a courtroom.

According to The Miami Herald, the extremely ironic case happened to lawyer Stephen Gutierrez during his closing arguments.

While Gutierrez was defending Claudy Charles and arguing that Charles’ car spontaneously combusted and was not intentionally set on fire, jurors noticed smoke billowing out of Gutierrez’ pants.

He then rushed out of the courtroom and blamed the fiery fracas on a faulty e-cigarette in his pocket. He’s adamant that the shenanigans were NOT a stunt but witnesses aren’t so sure.

He’s adamant that the shenanigans were NOT a stunt, but witnesses aren’t so sure.

The Miami Herald reports that Gutierrez was “fiddling in his pocket” before his pants went up.

His client Claudy Charles was also convicted of second-degree arson after court reconvened.

There’s still a chance that a Miami-Dade Circuit could hold Gutierrez in contempt of court.

Do YOU think this was an elaborate arson case stunt???