Long Live The King: DJ Aktive, DJ Excel & DJ Jay-Ski’s Notorious B.I.G. Tribute [Audio]

Check Out This Notorious B.I.G. Tribute Mix From Scratch Makaniks

It was once said that “the greatest rapper of all-time died on March 9th”. Sadly, today is that day and while many hip-hop fans of that era are still saddened by the murder of the Notorious B.I.G., others are celebrating the the little time we had with him.

The Scratch Makaniks crew got together to do just that in their latest mix.

If you need some Christopher Wallace in your life today, press play and enjoy!

R.I.P. to the late great Frank White.